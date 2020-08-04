SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A Newberry pastor has been arrested on charges that he exposed himself and gave out obscene materials to teen in the Upstate. Deputies say they believe there may be other victims throughout the United States.

William G. Coats, 60, of Newberry, was arrested Wednesday by the Special Victims Unit of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation that began on March 23. He is charged with disseminating obscene material, indecent exposure and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Deputies say Coats is the pastor of Newberry Christian Ministries Church, which is a traveling church that meets in people’s homes.

Investigators say Coats ministered to young teenage males on multiple occasions. During some of these occasions, a teenage victim says Coats asked him to take off his clothes off and compare his genitals with another young male at a home in Spartanburg County.

According to deputies, Coats also got into the shower with the victim on two occasions and performed sex acts on himself in front of the victim. One of the shower incidents occurred in Spartanburg County.

After further investigation, deputies say they learned Coats often encouraged males to perform sex acts on themselves in his preaching. Coats has a website for the church that only members are able to access, according to officials.

Investigators say Coats has also written a fictional book that is only provided to certain people whom Coats chooses as it requires an approved log in to access. The book allegedly includes multiple graphic accounts sexual acts, and one of the characters committing a sex crime against a small girl.

Investigators say Coats has resided at multiple addresses throughout the United States and they believe additional victims may exist.

Anyone who is or might have previously been a victim of Coats is urged to contact Investigator Tiffany Hill at (864) 503-4579 or email her at thill@spartanburgcounty.org.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's says both the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) assisted in the investigation.