Scams involving electric, cable services cropping up in Newberry County

People are claiming to work for Newberry Electric Cooperative but are trying to scam money from customers according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office wants residents to be aware of a scam in the community.

Reports have come into the sheriff's office regarding someone claiming to represent Newberry Electric Cooperative and asking for payments of past-due bills.

The person is not dressed in a uniform, nor did he present credentials when asked.

Another report has a customer reporting contact from someone claiming to represent Newberry Electric Cooperative offering to install internet service at their residence and collect a fee.

Newberry Electric Cooperative does not operate in this fashion and employees with Newberry Electric would wear identifiable uniforms and have identification.