One dead, two wounded in St. Andrews area shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say one person is dead and two more were injured in an apartment shooting near I-26 and I-20 on Friday morning.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department released a statement reporting that the shooting happened just after midnight at 716 Zimalcrest Drive - the address of The Grove at St. Andrews apartments.

Arriving deputies found one man already dead and another injured inside an apartment. The sheriff's department said both had gunshot wounds to the upper body. The surviving victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Deputies were soon notified of a third shooting victim who was taken to the hospital by a resident. He also had gunshot wounds to the upper body.