One dead in Two Notch Road shooting

Authorities said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting on Two Notch Road between Forest Acres and Dentsville has left one person dead, the Richland County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Saturday.

Authorities said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. That's roughly the time when deputies were called to the area in reference to the shooting and found the victim.

Authorities haven't publicly identified the victim, who was said to have been shot multiple times. And while the victim was taken to a local hospital by emergency medical services, the person died not long after.