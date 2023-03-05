One wounded in shooting outside Walmart on Garners Ferry

Police stressed that the shooting was not a random act and that the parties involved know one another.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say one person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting outside a Columbia Walmart.

According to a spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department, the shooting happened after 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart located on Garners Ferry Road.

Police said the shooting involved two people who know each other and followed an argument between them. Authorities said that they have not yet made an arrest in the case but stressed that this was not a random incident.

The victim's condition was not available at the time.