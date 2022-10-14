Photo released of truck possibly tied to Pelion arson investigation

Pelion Police have released surveillance video they believe may be connected to a suspicious fire and arson investigation that has been underway since late August.

The fire happened on Aug. 25 in the 100 block of Summerland Court around 11:45 p.m.

The fire resulted in heavy damage to a mobile home in the area and, according to police, was ruled suspicious the very next day.

Months later, on Friday, Pelion Police released video stills that show a dark pickup truck traveling through an intersection near the scene a short time after the fire. Investigators haven't suggested what the make or model of the truck may be but said that it has a "loud exhaust system" and is possibly missing the catalytic converter.

At this time, the truck and its driver are only considered "of interest" in the case.