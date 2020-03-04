CHESNEE, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina said a Kentucky man accused of killing a missing woman was arrested after deputies found his abandoned car.

Anthony Daryl Hall, of Hillsboro, Kentucky, was arrested Wednesday night in Chesnee, South Carolina.

Spartanburg Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an abandoned car and found Hall. Authorities said Hall told deputies he didn't know where he was and that he had killed his girlfriend on March 27.

Kentucky State Police said the woman, Jodi L. Stapleton, was reported missing on March 30. Stapleton was later found dead.

Hall is charged with first-degree murder and evidence tampering.