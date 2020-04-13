BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Police are looking for a couple who stole $400 in merchandise from Walmart.

The Batesburg-Leesville Police Department is hoping the public can identify the couple pictured on surveillenance camera photos.

According to police, the duo went into the Leesville Walmart Supercenter and walked out with almost $400 in merchandise without spending a dime, and got away in a red car.

Car used by duo to steal merchandise from Leesville Walmart

Batesburg-Leesville police

Batesburg-Leesville police would like to talk to this couple.

If you have any information please call the Batesburg-Leesville Police Department at 803-532-4408 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.