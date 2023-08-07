Police SUV stolen from Richland County, deputies say

The stolen vehicle is a 2015 Ford Expedition marked with law enforcement decals and has lights, sirens, and a police radio.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is asking the public’s help to identify a suspect or suspects accused of stealing a police vehicle.

On Saturday, August 5, unknown suspect(s) entered a secure RCSD training facility and stole a police SUV, according to officials.

The stolen vehicle is a 2015 Ford Expedition marked with law enforcement decals and has lights, sirens, and a police radio. The vehicle has a South Carolina license plate of CG82626.

To remove the vehicle, deputies say the suspect(s) rammed the facility gate with another vehicle before stealing the Expedition.

One suspect is a believed to be a 20-30 years old, approximately 5’5” tall with a slim build, long hair, a short beard beard and mustache. He also has a gap in his front teeth and small tattoos under each eye, deputies say.

If you see this suspect or vehicle, deputies ask you to call 911. If you have any other information on this incident, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.