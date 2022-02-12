Police: Teller says 'no' to would-be bank robber

St. Louis police said the man walked into a U.S. Bank branch on the 5300 block of Southwest Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. Friday.

ST. LOUIS — A teller said "no" to a would-be robber who walked into a south St. Louis bank Friday afternoon, at which point the man simply turned around and left.

St. Louis police said the man walked into a U.S. Bank branch on the 5300 block of Southwest Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. with a note in hand asking for money. No money was taken, and no weapon was mentioned or shown.

The suspect was described as standing about 6 feet tall and weighing 280 pounds. He was wearing a St. Louis Blues knit cap, black jacket, gray shirt, black pants, white shoes and a chain necklace with a cross at the time of the attempted robbery, police said.