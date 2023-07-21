Rapper Quando Rondo crashes car while awaiting trial. Prosecutors want him back in jail

Prosecutors want to send rapper Quando Rondo back to jail after he crashed a car while on bond awaiting trial for gang and drug charges.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Prosecutors want the rapper Quando Rondo sent back to jail after he crashed a car while free on bond pending trial on gang and drug charges.

The 24-year-old rapper, Tyquian Terrel Bowman, was indicted in June in his hometown of Savannah. He was released from jail on June 26 on a $100,000 bond. Now prosecutors are asking a judge to revoke his bond.

Their Chatham County Superior Court filing says Bowman crashed a car while driving at high-speed Wednesday and that emergency responders "administered Narcan as he was exhibiting signs of an overdose."

Narcan is a drug used to treat opioid overdoses. According to court records, Bowman was ordered to refrain from using illegal drugs as a condition of his bond.

Bowman's attorney, Kimberly Copeland, had no comment on the case, said a woman answering the phone at Copeland's law office Friday.

A judge scheduled a Thursday hearing on Bowman's bond. Prosecutors obtained a subpoena for toxicology tests and other medical records from the hospital that treated Bowman after the crash.

Bowman and 18 others were indicted last month by a Chatham County grand jury. Bowman was charged with four counts, including being a manager of an illegal street gang known as "Rollin' 60's." His other charges include conspiring with others to distribute marijuana and to buy pills of the opioid hydrocodone.

Prosecutors said additional charges stemming from the car crash are pending.