Review finds no foul play in Kendrick Johnson gym mat death

The dead teenager's mother, Jaqueline Johnson, said she doesn't trust the sheriff's findings.

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff has concluded there was no evidence of foul play in the 2013 death of a Georgia teenager whose body was found inside a rolled-up gym mat at his high school.

Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk spent nearly a year reviewing the death of 17-year-old Kendrick Johnson after obtaining the Department of Justice's voluminous file on the case.

State investigators years ago concluded Johnson died in a freak accident, and federal authorities never brought charges after closing their case in 2016. Johnson's parents have long insisted someone killed him.