KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — An $800 reward is being offered after a cat was shot with an arrow in Kershaw County on Wedndesday.

The reward is being offered by Friends of Kershaw County Humane Society, who has been working with the Humane Society and local veterinarians to coordinate treatment for the cat.

Friends of Kershaw County Humane Society REWARD OFFERED! There is a REWARD OFFERED in the case of "Cha... rlie", the cat that was shot with the arrow. It is VERY important that we all work together for the animals of Kershaw County & that includes never turning a blind eye to justice!

Officials say the cat, since named "Charlie," was found on Love Road with an arrow in both of his front legs on Wednesday.

After removing the arrow and urgent care, officials said "The Resilient "Charlie" was doing well but has a long road ahead. He will require amputation of his right leg, rehab & continued love & support at a minimum, according to the Kershaw County Humane Society.

If you know anything about this case, you are asked to contact the Kershaw County Humane Society or the Kershaw County County Sheriff's Office. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

