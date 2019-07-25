RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott shuttered a Richland County night club on Thursday.

Sheriff Lott placed a padlock on the doors of Club La' Roice in northeast Richland County Thursday after outlining a long history of crime and violence at the club.

Since July of 2018, deputies say they have been called to the club 39 times.

The calls they have responded to range from shots fired to seeing a man carrying a rifle. The most recent shooting was a few days ago on July 20. There was fight inside the club. During the fight two gun shots were heard and a man was found shot inside his car.

Lott said this was a long time coming and will not tolerate businesses that are a danger to neighborhoods.

"It's not going to happen here and I hope people understand if you go somewhere else and there is problems we're going to be able to do the same thing," Sheriff Lott said. "I don't have a problem with people going to a club and having a good time, but getting robbed, getting shot is not having a good time and that's what we got here."

In order for the owner to go into their property they must contact the sheriff's department. County council will schedule a hearing on this case within the next week.

"This is definitely a win for the community," Sheriff Lott said

