Richland County deputies investigate shots reportedly fired on Clemson Road

Police haven't found any people wounded or property damaged at the busy intersection.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are on the scene of a report of shots fired on a busy road north of Columbia.

A spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff's Department said that deputies were called to 2707 Clemson Road around 5:30 p.m. on Friday to reports of gunfire.

As of 6:45 p.m., deputies were still on the scene investigating at the location where at least one caller who was in the area told News19 that police tape was up.

At this point, however, investigators said they hadn't found anyone or any property that was actually hit by the gunfire.

Authorities haven't said if they have a description of a vehicle or suspects in the incident as it remains under investigation.