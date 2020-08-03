COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the person who died as a result of an ATV collision that occurred at approximately 9:23 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Tommy Terrell Jones, Jr., 28, of Crosshill Road in Hopkins, was driving the ATV when he lost control, left the roadway, and struck a tree at 915 Saddlewood Road, in the St. Andrews area of Columbia.

Jones was transported to Prisma Health Richland by Richland County EMS and died from his injuries at 9:50 a.m. 

ATV fatality Saturday, March 7, 2020
Richland County Coroner

An autopsy indicated the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the torso due to the collision. Mr. Jones was not wearing a helmet or protective riding gear.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.