COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the person who died as a result of an ATV collision that occurred at approximately 9:23 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Tommy Terrell Jones, Jr., 28, of Crosshill Road in Hopkins, was driving the ATV when he lost control, left the roadway, and struck a tree at 915 Saddlewood Road, in the St. Andrews area of Columbia.

Jones was transported to Prisma Health Richland by Richland County EMS and died from his injuries at 9:50 a.m.

Richland County Coroner

An autopsy indicated the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the torso due to the collision. Mr. Jones was not wearing a helmet or protective riding gear.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.