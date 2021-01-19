Man wanted in SC attempted murder case, considered armed and dangerous

The suspect is wanted for attempted murder in an incident that occurred in Chester County on May 16, 2020.

CHESTER, S.C. — Multiple law enforcement agencies in South Carolina are asking the public for help in locating a suspect wanted for attempted murder in an incident that occurred in Chester County on May 16, 2020.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office, Chester Police Department, and Midlands Crimestoppers are searching for Robert Lamont Brown and are offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

Brown, 42, is described as being 6 feet tall and weighs 230 pounds. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

In addition to attempted murder, Brown is charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, felon in possession of a firearm, and three counts of unlawful neglect. The charges stem from a shooting incident that occurred on May 16, 2020 at the Chester Heights II apartment complex located at 2706 Dawson Dr. in Chester, SC.

Brown is also wanted for failure to register as a sex offender in the county of Chester.