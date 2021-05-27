The video has generated millions of views on TikTok, which encouraged Michael Shackelford to begin raising funds for helping domestic violence victims.

SAN ANTONIO — Michael Shackelford drives around San Antonio quite a bit for work but never he did think his dash cam would capture a scene of alleged domestic violence playout on the highway.

That happened to be the case Tuesday afternoon near Loop 410 and Ingram Road as Shackelford was wrapping up a visit at the bank.

“I see a lot of different situations, real – but this has gotta be at the top of the tier, this was pretty extreme,” Shackelford said.

Shackelford’s dash cam footage, which has amassed millions of views on TikTok, shows a woman beckoning him to help her as the passenger-side door is wide open. The San Antonio resident quickly realized she was in trouble and acted on instinct, proceeding to follow the vehicle from a safe distance.

“I saw her screaming and just felt empowered to do something,” Shackelford said.

The journey didn’t last long as Shackelford trailed the car to the underpass at Loop 410 and West Military Drive, all while commentating every development to a 911 dispatcher.

“She’s screaming and kicking in the car, he’s erratically – she’s trying to get out of the car,” Shackelford shouted in the dash cam video.

The woman is the seen in the dash cam video escaping the vehicle and tumbling to the ground. Shackelford calls for the woman to get inside his truck.

“I was really just trying to get her out of harm’s way and away from the alleged attacker because I didn’t know what the situation was,” Shackelford said.

The woman declared multiple times in the footage that her husband driving the vehicle was the attacker.

Shackelford and the distressed woman pulled into a restaurant parking lot off the highway. Police and medical first responders took over.

A San Antonio police spokesperson said in an email to KENS 5 that the victim sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The investigation is ongoing.

Shackelford’s TikTok has generated tens of thousands of followers ever since he posted the dash cam footage.

He plans to use this sudden rise in internet popularity for good by raising funds to help domestic violence victims. Shackelford plans to donate 100% of the funds to a local shelter dedicated to aiding those impacted by domestic violence.

“Maybe it could help someone like this victim or a child or a mother or a father, whatever the situation is and hopefully some good can come out of this,” Shackelford said.