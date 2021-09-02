SC elementary school student found with gun in backpack, police say

Police are working with the solicitor's office to determine appropriate action.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A child will no longer be able to return to his elementary school or any other in the district after being found with a gun on Thursday.

Spartanburg Police said the school resource officer at Woodland Heights Elementary School was notified around 2:30 p.m. that a student had a weapon. Police said another student said the gun was in a backpack that belonged to the accused.

The child was then questioned and the resource officer recovered a handgun as a result of the tip.

Currently, Spartanburg Police are working with the county solicitor's office to decide what the appropriate charges will be for the armed student. However, the department said it was thankful no one was injured and that someone came forward with their knowledge of the gun.

As a result of the incident, the child will not be allowed to return to Woodland Heights Elementary or any other school in Spartanburg District Six.

Due to the ages of those involved, no names are being released.

In the Carolinas, it's at least the third incident involving guns at a school since the beginning of class - and the only one of those three that did not turn violent.

A day earlier, a shooting at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina left one student dead.