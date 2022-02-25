Troopers looking for vehicles involved in fatal hit-and-run in Richland County

The incident happened on Two Notch Road when two vehicles hit a pedestrian.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are asking for help to identify two vehicles involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Richland County.

Authorities say a pedestrian was killed around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, by two vehicles on Two Notch Road at Leaside Drive in Richland County. The two vehicles, which left the scene, were reportedly heading south on US-1 (Two Notch Road) when they struck the person.

Troopers are looking for a 2007-2013 dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado with chrome wheels, likely with damage to the driver's side headlight and side mirror.

Troopers are also looking for a late 2000s white Chevrolet Uplander minivan, likely to have damage to the front bumper.

If you have any information, troopers ask you to call the Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: