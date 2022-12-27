Shooting at apartments off of W. Beltline Boulevard leaves one dead

This is a developing story.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police said one person is dead following an apparent shooting at the front of an apartment along West Beltline Boulevard.

According to a spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department, officers were called to the Colony Apartments around midday on Tuesday to reports of shots fired.

They arrived at the area of the 7700 building to find a person dead. Authorities haven't yet provided any details about a possible motive for the shooting or a possible suspect.