x
Crime

Shooting under investigation in Lexington County

Few details are available as authorities say the investigation is still in the early stages.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are investigating a shooting after being dispatched to a residential area of Lexington County on Saturday morning.

A Lexington County Sheriff's Department spokesperson said detectives were called to Capitol View Road around 7 a.m. and expect to be on the scene for an extended period.

The sheriff's department didn't disclose how many were wounded in the shooting or the severity of those injuries. The department said it would release additional information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

