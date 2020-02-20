COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the community continues to remember Faye Marie Swetlik, some questions still remain about amber alerts after one was called for a toddler who has been missing for weeks in Tennessee.

Last week six-year-old Faye Swetlik was reported missing in Cayce. Days later her body was found.

Many community members had questions about why an amber alert was never issued, and it's been brought into question again after one was issued for a missing child in Tennessee.

The 15-month-old was reportedly last seen on December 26, but wasn't reported missing until February 18.

SLED's Public Information Officer Tommy Crosby said state to state, protocols can differ.

"The criteria is standard across the United States, but when it comes to the process and procedures, and standards of notifications, how you notify and where it all goes, that is up to each individual state to meet their needs and their capabilities across their state," Crosby said.

In order to issue an amber alert, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, as soon as an abduction is reported the investigation must reveal all of following before an amber alert can be issued.

Law enforcement must believe the child has been abducted, the child must be 17 years old or younger, law enforcement must believe the child is in immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death, all other possibilities for the victim's disappearance have been ruled out, there must be sufficient information to give to the public so they can assist in the search, and the child's name and other critical data must be entered into the national crime information center.

In South Carolina the amber alert must be activated by SLED. Crosby said even if an amber alert is not issued that does not mean law enforcement isn't doing everything they can to find the missing child.

"Understand that an amber alert is one tool that is available for law enforcement when it comes to a missing child, but there are many other means and methods law enforcement uses to communicate among ourselves to get any and all information out in any situation," Crosby said.

If all criteria is met , Crosby said the alert will be issued.

"It does not matter where you are across the state, who you are, or where you're from a metropolitan area to a rural area, if there is a missing juvenile and the criteria has been met to issue an amber alert will be issued," Crosby said.

Different agencies such as SLED, the South Carolina Broadcast Association, South Carolina Department of Transportation and others meet at least once a year to discuss amber alerts. The Broadcast Association said no discussions have been had about changing the alerts, but they continue to want to educate the public on the criteria.

Crosby said that in 2019 South Carolina had more than 4,000 reported missing juveniles. Only one amber alert was issued in 2019 and that child was safely located.