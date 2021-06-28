9-year-old girl killed, 2 other children injured after Statesville shootings

"If you saw the murder of this innocent child and injuries to the other innocent children, you must help in solving these cases," police said in a release.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 9-year-old girl was killed and two other children were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in Statesville Monday night, police said.

Statesville Police were called to a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Wilson Lee Boulevard, near the intersection with Newbern Avenue, a little before 7 p.m. When officers got to the area, they found two children — a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy — who had been shot.

Both kids were rushed to a hospital where the 9-year-old died from her injuries. Authorities have not updated the condition of the 7-year-old boy.

Witnesses told police that a white car, possibly a Mercedes-Benz, was driving southbound on Wilson Lee Boulevard when someone fired shots from inside the car. While officers were processing the scene, they heard gunshots in the area of Newbern Avenue. Police said a 10-year-old boy was found after being shot. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Witnesses at that scene said they saw a white car, possibly a Honda Accord, drive down the road as a person fired shots from inside the car.

"If you saw the murder of this innocent child and injuries to the other innocent children, you must help in solving these cases," police said in a release.

At this time, no further suspect information has been released.

The Statesville Police Department is investigating.

Statesville PD confirms they are investigating a shooting on Wilson Lee Blvd with at least 2 victims and a possible third.



Several blocks of the road are now blocked off @wcnc pic.twitter.com/fIerqzdrvT — Briana Harper (@BriHarperTV) June 29, 2021