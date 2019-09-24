LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County deputies have charged an 11-year-old boy with threatening to bomb the school and shoot school buses.

Officers say the boy attends CrossRoads Intermediate School. According to deputies, he made the threats on social medial.

A Lexington County deputy interviewed the student, whose name will not be released because he’s under the age of 18, during an investigation prompted by screenshots shared with school administrators.

“Administrators notified the CrossRoads SRO about the threat over the weekend,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We took those screenshots and identified the suspect with the help of Lexington-Richland School District 5.”

Koon said the investigation into the incident is ongoing. The 11-year-old will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.