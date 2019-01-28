SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter man is accused of blackmailing his own mother after he led her to believe he would be killed if she didn't pay $130, according to Sumter County deputies.

Emmanuel Franklin, 19, of Sumter was arrested on January 24 and charged with blackmail.

Deputies say on January 22, Franklin caused his mother to believe he would be killed by kidnappers if she did not put $130 money into a mail box on Bagnal Drive.

Franklin's mother told deputies she received a call from her son and an unknown man from a private number on January 22. The unknown man reportedly demanded she put $130 in a mailbox on Bagnal Drive or her son would be hurt or killed.

Franklin reportedly later told officers he made up the story to get $130 from his mother.