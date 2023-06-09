Supreme Court of South Carolina issues decision on Jeroid Price early release

Convicted killer was released early from a 35-year prison sentence

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Supreme Court of South Carolina has issued a decision regarding the early release of convicted killer Jeroid Price, stating he must serve all of his remaining time on his sentence.

Price was serving a 35-year prison sentence for the 2002 murder of university student Carl Smalls at a Columbia nightclub when he was released from prison in March 2023. At that time, Price had only served 19 of the 35 years. He had been granted early release at the request of his lawyer, Rep. Todd Rutherford, and prosecutor Byron Gipson after Price allegedly reported another inmate's escape and kept two prison guards from serious injury during attacks. The request was granted by now retired Judge Casey Manning.

After hearing of Price's early release, SC Attorney General Alan Wilson raised objections to the process surrounding the release and Smalls' family were outraged. On April 26, the SC Supreme Court unsealed the records and issued an order calling for Price to be returned to prison to serve out the remainder of his sentence.

On June 7, a federal warrant was issued for Price's arrest in the US District Court of South Carolina for the unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Before his release, Price had been transferred from SCDC to a prison in New Mexico. After that ruling, a nationwide search for Price began, involving South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the FBI, and New York Police Department.

On July 12, Price was located and taken back in to custody by NYPD at an apartment in the Bronx. He was then transferred back to South Carolina where he and his lawyer waited for the SC Supreme Court's decision.