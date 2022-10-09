Morales is facing attempted first degree murder, attempted second degree murder, assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree, and other related charges

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A suspect wanted for stabbing his victim 17 times outside a restaurant in Hyattsville, Maryland, turned himself in on Wednesday, authorities said.

The incident occurred in the 3100 block of Hamilton Street at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.

According to the news release from Hyattsville Police Department, witnesses said Rene Morales and another man were in a verbal dispute with a third man inside the restaurant.

Witness said the dispute escalated to a fight outside of the business where Morales began stabbing the victim 17 times, police said.

Following the assault, the victim, who was suffering from stab wounds, approached an off-duty Hyattsville detective near the intersection of 31st Avenue and Hamilton Street.

Hyattsville police said the victim had been upgraded from critical to a stable condition.

Detectives questioned the second suspect involved in this incident. He does not face charges, according to the statement from the news release.

On Oct. 5, Morales walked into the Upper Marlboro Department of Corrections and turned himself in.

Morales is facing charges including attempted first degree murder, attempted second degree murder, assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree, and dangerous weapon with intent to injure.