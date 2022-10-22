Sheriff: Suspect caught breaking into safe on stolen security camera

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office says a security camera ended up catching a theft suspect even after it was stolen.
According to a statement from the sheriff's office, deputies were investigating a burglary involving a safe with multiple firearms inside when evidence led them to the suspect's house.
A search warrant ultimately uncovered a surveillance system that the suspect had installed in his home. It ultimately showed him hammering away at what appears to be a gun safe, attempting to break in and steal its contents.
As it turns out, the surveillance system was allegedly stolen in another incident.
The sheriff's office said that the suspect, if found guilty of attempting to crack the safe, would be guilty of a felony and could face several years in prison.