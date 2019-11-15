SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A 14-year-old has been charged with "disturbing a school" and "threatening a school" after two incidents in Sumter County.

These two charges stem from two separate incidents, one at Hillcrest Middle School and one at Crestwood High School.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the FBI, they were able to identify the person responsible for threats against two Sumter schools.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis also credited the cooperation and action of the Sumter School District. The juvenile has been charged and transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

According to Sheriff Dennis, law enforcement has been inundated with phone calls and messages from concerned students, families, and other citizens.

According to a release, Sheriff Dennis is also thinking about adding charges to include domestic terrorism because of the fear these threats cause citizens.

He said that Sumter will not tolerate these types of threats.

“Our students have a right to learn in a safe and comfortable environment. The families of our students have a right to go about their daily lives trusting that their children are safe and free from harm,” Sheriff Dennis said.