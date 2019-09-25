SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A 17-year-old driver was treated at Prisma Health Tuomey early Wednesday morning after he sustained a gunshot wound during a shooting incident on Reona Avenue.

According to an investigation by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, the incident appears to be random.

According to investigators, the teen drove through the intersection of Reona Avenue and Wilma Court as unidentified individuals reportedly fired multiple shots after 12 a.m.

This is the only injury that was reported regarding this incident. Some residents in the area reported property damage.

“Any time there is a shooting incident like this in a residential area, innocent people could get hurt,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.

“And although the victim was not seriously injured,” Dennis said, “this should not have happened in the first place.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Information can also be given electronically by going to www.p3tips.com. Anyone who provides information can remain anonymous when using either method of contact.