RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia police are on the scene of a business in northeast Richland County after a threat was made to a business.

The incident is at 501 Spears Creek Church Road, which a witness tell News19 is a Verizon Wireless store. Officers say employees received a threatening call about an explosive device.

Employees have been evacuated as officers investigate. Special law enforcement teams are searching both inside and outside the building.

