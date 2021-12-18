Two dead in Friday afternoon suspected shooting in Orangeburg Co.

With no motive established or details regarding anyone else involved, Orangeburg deputies continue to investigate.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Authorities say they are still investigating exactly what happened on Friday afternoon that left two dead.

"We've spent the night investigating what happened," Sheriff Leroy Ravenel said in a statement prepared by the department. "We have two individuals, each appear to have at least one gunshot wound."

What's not clear, yet, from information released by the department, is whether the apparent shooting was targeted or random - or if anyone else was involved in the incident.

Sheriff Ravenell said investigators first received the call around 5 p.m. to a report that two people - described only as males - were lying in the road near the intersection of Belleville Road and Coleman Avenue.

The sheriff's office hasn't yet established what the motive for the incident may have been as the department continues its investigation. For now, autopsies have already been scheduled for the victims, though the date wasn't released.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with details to contact 803-534-3550 or Midland Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.