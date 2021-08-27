Suspects sought in shooting at Columbia hotel

The man and woman are believed to have been involved in the June 4 incident at Days Inn on Bush River Road.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for assistance identifying and locating two suspects they believe were involved in a shooting that injured a man at a local hotel.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. on June 4 at the Days Inn at 1144 Bush River Rd. Surveillance video shows a man and a woman walking upstairs to a room at the hotel and walking downstairs moments after.

According to investigators, the male suspect exchanged words with another man in the hallway before firing at him, striking him in the lower body.

The two suspects then left the scene on foot.