Man charged with murder in North Columbia shooting

Evans Wood, 54, victim in incident that occurred Sunday in the 2400 block of Sea Gull Lane

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department announced it has made an arrest in a deadly shooting incident that occurred Sunday, June 26.

Deputies have arrested Tyler Marshall, 27, and charged him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He has been booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the victim as Evans Wood, 54, of Columbia.

According to reports, deputies arriving at a residence in the 2400 block of Sea Gull Lane in North Columbia around 9 p.m. Sunday located Wood with a gunshot wound to the lower body. Wood was laying on the floor and another person was rendering aid to him.

Wood was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It was determined Marshall shot the victim after an argument between the two men.