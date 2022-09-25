Star UGA player facing 7 charges, including DUI, jail records show

Javon Bullard was released at 8:30 a.m. Sunday on bonds totaling $4,250.00.

ATHENS, Ga. — Hours after the Georgia Bulldogs beat Kent State, one of their star defensive backs was arrested on seven misdemeanor charges, including one for driving under the influence, our news partners at UGASports.com found in an Athens Clarke County online jail report.

Sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard was booked into the Athens Clarke County jail at 4:57 a.m. after his arrest by UGA police and later released at 8:30 a.m. on bonds totaling $4,250.00.

Along with a misdemeanor charge of DUI ($1,500) bond, Bullard was charged with license to be carried an exhibited on demand, improper turning, furnishing, purchasing, and possession of alcoholic beverage by persons under 21, failure to maintain lane, driving without headlights, and holding a wireless device.

UGA officials have not immediately responded with comment.

Bullard has started three of Georgia’s four games at star for the Bulldogs and has four tackles to go along with one pass breakup.

