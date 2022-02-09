Police said the shooting happened on El Paseo Street just south of the Texas Medical Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A man is dead after being shot by U.S. Marshals task force members at an apartment complex in southwest Houston Friday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened around 8:30 a.m. at a complex located on El Paseo Street near Cambridge Street just south of Old Spanish Trail.

The U.S. Marshal's Service said members of their task force located a man wanted in South Carolina inside a car in the parking lot. The man was said to be wanted on violent charges, including a weapons charge, and has a long criminal history.

The task force members pinned the suspect's red car with their SUV as they tried to keep him from escaping. However, the suspect tried to ram their SUV with his car.

The task force members got out of the SUV in their tactical gear, the U.S. Marshal said. That is when the suspect showed he had a gun, and the officers open fire, killing him.

The Houston Police Department will investigate the shooting since it happened within the city limits. It is standard protocol for the U.S. Marshals to have an independent agency investigate these kinds of incidents.

The U.S. Marshal said he could not say which local agencies were involved as part of the task force.

Views from Air 11 show multiple markers in the parking lot of the complex and a red car riddled with bullet holes. HPD said they did not know how many shots were fired during the incident.

HPD investigators are combing the scene for evidence and talking to possible witnesses. It was not disclosed what kind of weapon the suspect had.

His identity has not been released.