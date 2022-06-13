Is it possible burning toilet paper caused the Pipeline Fire?

The suspect said he didn't think his "[expletive] paper" would smolder all night, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff has burned more than 5,000 acres. Police arrested a man Sunday and charged him with violating the forest's fire ban.

He told police that he had, indeed, set something on fire in the forest: His dirty toilet paper.

Deputies arrested Matthew Riser, 57, after his Chevrolet pickup truck was seen driving away from the Pipeline Fire, the office said. They located Riser after pulling over the truck and interviewing him.

Riser, who is homeless and was camping in the area, reportedly admitted to deputies that he burned his toilet paper and placed it under a rock. He said he didn't think his "[expletive] paper" would smolder all night and said he tried to put out the fire with his sleeping bag afterward.

"Riser showed me the location where he defecated and burnt his toilet paper near his campsite," a deputy said. "I located Riser's pile of human feces under the rock he described and directed me to."

EN ESPAÑOL: Un hombre quemó papel sanitario usado en el bosque produciendo un incendio forestal que acabó con miles de acres

Riser told police that he saw a fire 80 yards from where he was. It is not clear from documents if that is where he defecated and burned the toilet paper.

Deputies asked Riser if he had seen any of the "no campfires" signs or had heard any of the other warnings about the fire restrictions in place. Riser reportedly said no.

Authorities booked Riser into Coconino County Jail under the charge of building, maintaining, attending or using a fire during a fire restriction, occupying or using a residence on forest service lands and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

On Monday, attorney Dan Kaiser was appointed to represent Riser in the U.S. District Court in Flagstaff.

"There's been no evidence put forward yet to suggest that Mr. Riser is the one that caused this fire," Kaiser said.

The official cause of the Pipeline Fire is currently under investigation. The Coconino National Forest said in a release Sunday night that Riser was arrested in connection with the Pipeline Fire.

"From my understanding, there was no signs of anything burning around the area where the toilet paper was," Kaiser said. "And to think that that fire could have started a day later from that is highly unlikely."

Riser is expected back in federal court on Thursday morning. Riser is currently being detained by the U.S. Marshall Service.

