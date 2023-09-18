Edward Druzolowski is facing a second-degree murder charge and is being held without bond pending his first appearance in court.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested and is now facing a second-degree murder charge after he shot and killed his neighbor Sunday, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office explains.

In a Facebook post, the agency initially reported detectives were investigating a deadly shooting between neighbors in DeLeon Springs.

The shooting reportedly happened around 7:13 p.m. At first, the investigation suggested 42-year-old Brian Ford was trimming trees over his property line when his neighbor, 78-year-old Edward Druzolowski, came outside and shot him.

In an update hours later, the sheriff's office explains Ford was trimming tree limbs when his neighbor confronted him about being on his property. Druzolowski allegedly told detectives he threatened to shoot Ford, and when he didn't leave, he fired his gun.

The deputies who were first to arrive at the home attempted life-saving measures until EMS got there, but the 42-year-old was pronounced dead on scene.

After being interviewed by authorities, Druzolowski was arrested and booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail. He's facing a second-degree murder charge and is being held without bond pending his first appearance in court.