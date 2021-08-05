Employees among 7 charged in abuse case at South Carolina assisted living center

Officials report that none of the employees arrested are currently employed by the agency.

FLORENCE, S.C. — State agents have made seven arrests in connection with the alleged abuse of a resident at a South Carolina assisted living facility.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) reports that the arrests came from an incident that happened on May 3 at the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) Pee Dee Regional Center in Florence County.

Following the SLED investigations, 24-year-old Anne Joyce Hensley and 24-year-old Aaliyah Devoiyah Kinlaw were charged with the abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Also charged were 70-year-old Jacqueline Williams, 59-year-old Wendy Jean-Etienne, 56-year-old Jean German, 46-year-old Amy McLean, and 41-year-old Susan Gail Baker. The five were accused and charged with failure to report the abuse of a vulnerable adult.

SLED was requested by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) which also released a statement after the arrest announcement.

“DDSN is grateful to SLED for their thorough review of the allegations and for their due diligence with this case,” Interim State Director Constance Holloway said in the statement.

"DDSN is very committed to ensuring individuals in our care are safe, respected, and treated with compassion by all employees, and we have zero tolerance for anyone who abuse, mistreat or neglect individuals we serve,” Holloway said.

Neither agency specified exactly what the suspects did which led to the charges or whether all seven were employees.