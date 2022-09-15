One year later, Columbia Police seek answers in death of Robbie Atkinson

The 94-year-old former educator's death in her Calhoun Street home ruled a homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Coming up on the one year anniversary of the murder of a beloved educator, Columbia Police say they are still seeking answers as to what happened to 94-year-old Robbie Atkinson and why.

Columbia Police responded to a call of an "unaccompanied death" and found Atkinson dead in her home in the 1700 block of Calhoun Street, near the BullStreet development in Columbia, on Sept. 16, 2021. During the course of an autopsy, evidence was discovered that led Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford to determine the cause of death to be homicide.

Atkinson earned her bachelor's degree at Allen University and later became an English professor at the school from 1952 to 1985. She was also a descendent of activist Celia Mann and was instrumental in helping preserve the historic Mann-Simons House on Richland Street, according to Historic Columbia.

Neighbors remembered her fondly, with one describing her as a "nice lady" during an interview with News19 and another adding that she had heard "lovely things about her."

Friday marks the year anniversary of 94 year-old Robbie Atkinson's murder. The well-known Allen University Professor was found deceased inside her Calhoun Street home. Please come forward if you know what happened. Contact #Crimestoppers w/info to help.https://t.co/HsLMj0fPgr pic.twitter.com/DXcHuSEJWt — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 15, 2022

Neither Columbia Police or the coroner's office have released details in the case.

At the time of the initial investigation, Coroner Rutherford said, “she was a respected educator for many decades in our community and we’re asking that if you saw anyone again near the home or on the premises that you reach out. The area near this address is a well-traveled area by foot and by car and we’re just asking that if you know anything, please reach out.”

On the eve of the anniversary of her death, Columbia Police have once again asked the public for any information that would help solve this case.