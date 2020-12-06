RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A woman who deputies say assaulted a Comet bus driver back in April is in custody, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.

The woman turned herself in to investigators on Thursday. She is charged with assault and battery 3rd degree.

The incident happened on back on April 28 while the bus was stopped at 7201 Two Notch Road. The assault was captured by surveillance camera on the bus.

According to the driver, the suspect was complaining that the bus was leaving later than expected. When she became increasingly agitated, the driver told her that she could not ride on the bus.

That’s when deputies say the suspect attempted to hit the driver in the face. The driver was able to dodge the swing but was hit in the shoulder.