Woman shot and killed on Main Street in Lexington identified

The crime happened Thursday night outside a grocery store.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The coroner's office has identified a woman who was shot and killed on Main Street in Lexington Thursday night.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Friday that 72-year-old Judy Dyanne Burnett of Gilbert was shot around 5:40 p.m. in the 700 block of West Main Street in Lexington. That's just outside a Food Lion store.

Lexington Police say when they arrived on the scene, officers found Burnett with a gunshot wound to the face and immediately began rendering aid until Lexington County EMS arrived.

The woman passed away while being transported to the hospital.

A witness at the scene told police that the shooting had occurred during an argument.

Officers said they also found a man at the scene with a handgun. The 49-year-old Lexington man was taken into custody and was being interviewed by detectives, police say. Officers said they were working to determine if the victim and the man knew each other in any way.

No charges have been announced. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Lexington police, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department and the Lexington County Coroner's Office are investigating.