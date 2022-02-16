NINEVEH, Ind. — Sprunica Elementary School in Brown County allegedly sent a letter home to parents allowing students to opt out of Black history lessons.
A photo of the letter was shared on social media, where the response has gone viral.
The last line of the letter shown in the picture reads, "If you would like to opt your child out for receiving these lessons, then sign the form below and have your child return it to the school to give to the teacher."
The photo has received thousands of retweets and comments since it was posted Tuesday evening.
One response said, "This makes me really sad for America."
Another wrote, "Why would this even be an option?"
13News reached out to the counselor who wrote the letter, Benjamin White, and was referred to the superintendent.
Brown County Schools Superintendent Emily Tracy sent a letter to parents and staff Wednesday and released the following statement to 13News:
"Our district supports teaching about the facts in our history including historical injustices. We are and will continue to be committed to having compassion for all and supporting an education community that will allow all students, staff, families and community members the opportunity to feel welcome. We do not allow students and parents to opt out of required curriculum, including instruction on social studies and histories. Any decision related to parental consent and curriculum determinations are made in accordance with the law. We are looking into the matter to determine the justification for the language included in the letter. We will respond to any parental concerns on an individualized basis."