SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Charlamagne Tha God donated $250,000 for student scholarships to SC State University's alumni association during the school's homecoming celebration on Saturday.

The university invited Charlamagne to its homecoming celebration after the broadcast personality spoke with SC State University National Alumni Association President John J. Funny.

"Always remember, investing in [historically black colleges and universities] is investing in the future of our people," Charlamagne wrote about his donation on Instagram.

The entertainer is from Moncks Corner, and he is best known for his radio show, "The Breakfast Club." Charlamagne authored the New York Times Best Seller "Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It" and has appeared on MTV in Guy Code, Guy Court and Girl Code. Charlamagne has used his celebrity platform to advocate for support of schools like SC State.

"With this effort, Charlamange Tha God is linking his passion with his philanthropy and empowering our students with scholarship support," President Funny said.

More information about the South Carolina State University National Alumni Association can be found at scstatealumni.org.