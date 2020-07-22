Clemson's fall semester to begin online August 19

Classes are set to begin with online learning on August 19 with in-person instruction currently scheduled to begin on September 21.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson University announced Wednesday the Fall semester will begin with online learning and in-person instruction will be delayed until September.

"Unfortunately, the progression of COVID-19, particularly in South Carolina and the Upstate region, continues to create a great deal of uncertainty around bringing students back to our campuses and beginning in-person instruction in August," said President James Clement.

By delaying the resumption of on-campus activities for another four weeks, we believe the prevalence of the disease will be reduced to a point where we can safely return to a more normal learning environment.



Move-in for students living on campus is now scheduled to begin Sept. 13 and all current restrictions on campus gatherings and events will remain in place until further notice.