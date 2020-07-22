Clemson's fall semester to begin online August 19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson University announced Wednesday the Fall semester will begin with online learning and in-person instruction will be delayed until September.
Classes are set to begin with online learning on August 19 with in-person instruction currently scheduled to begin on September 21.
"Unfortunately, the progression of COVID-19, particularly in South Carolina and the Upstate region, continues to create a great deal of uncertainty around bringing students back to our campuses and beginning in-person instruction in August," said President James Clement.
Move-in for students living on campus is now scheduled to begin Sept. 13 and all current restrictions on campus gatherings and events will remain in place until further notice.
"I know this is disappointing news for many of our students, especially our first-year students who are looking forward to beginning their on-campus Clemson experience. However, we feel this modified approach is in the best interest of the Clemson Family at this time, " he said.