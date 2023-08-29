Hurricane Idalia causing early dismissals, school closures in South Carolina

SC school districts announcing early dismissals, closures as Hurricane Idalia closes in

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall Wednesday morning along the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane before moving up along the East Coast.

In South Carolina, the storm is expected to bring heavy rain to the Midlands, with some models predicting between 4 to 6 inches of rain. Some school districts in the area are announcing early dismissals and closures ahead of Idalia. Here is a list:

Calhoun County Schools: Calhoun County Public Schools will dismiss at 11:30a.m. on Wednesday, breakfast and lunch will be served. Thursday will begin late, staff report at 10 a.m., students report to public schools at 11 a.m., lunch will be served.

Fairfield County Schools: Fairfield County Schools will operate on a half-day schedule on Wednesday. All after-school events and activities, including after-school care, are canceled on Wednesday:

Fairfield Magnet School for Math and Science and Fairfield Elementary dismissing at 11 a.m.

Geiger Elementary, McCrorey-Liston School of Technology, and Kelly Miller Elementary dismissing at noon; Gordon Odyssey Academy dismissing at 12:05 p.m

Fairfield Middle, Fairfield Central High, and Fairfield Career and Technology Center dismissing at 12:20 p.m.

Orangeburg County School District (OCSD): will have early dismissal on Wednesday. All afterschool programs and athletic events (practices and games) will be canceled on Wednesday:

Kindergarten through 5th grade Elementary Schools dismiss at 11:30 a.m. with the exception of Dover Elementary school that will dismiss at 12:30p.m.

Middle Schools, K-12 Schools, and Middle High Schools dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

High Schools dismiss at 1:00, with the exception of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School that will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.

On Thursday, August 31, 2023 OCSD will have a two-hour delayed start.

Sumter School District: Wednesday, August 30 will be a half day for students and staff. Elementary schools will dismiss at 11 AM; middle schools will dismiss at 11:30 AM; and high schools will dismiss at 12:30 PM. All afternoon activities are canceled.

Thursday, August 31 will be an eLearning day for all students in Sumter School District. This means schools and office buildings will be closed, and all activities, including athletic events and field trips, are canceled. Because we are an approved eLearning district, this day will not have to be made up, and lessons and assignments will be posted in Schoology. Students will complete eLearning assignments later if they are unable to participate due to power outages, lack of internet service, or other barriers.

Friday, September 1 is a School Level Professional Learning Half Day. Elementary schools will dismiss at 11 AM; middle schools will dismiss at 11:30 AM; and high schools will dismiss at 12:30 PM.

All schools and offices will be closed Monday, September 4 in observance of Labor Day.