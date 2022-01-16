Newberry schools go to e-learning next week

Due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in students and staff, the school will be in vitural learning from January 18-21.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Newberry schools will go to virual learning the week of January 18-21. Tuesday through Friday the school wll be in "e-learning" because a high number of staff and students have tested positive for the coronavirus.

There will also be no school-related extracurricular or after school activities from January 18- January 21.

Teachers who are not isolated or quarantined will use Google Meet to teach remotely and provide synchronous (live) instruction. The links for Google Meet, assignments, and class schedules, will be listed on the teacher’s page in Schoology.

Parents who have questions regarding the requirements for eLearning virtual instruction should contact their child’s school or check their child’s Schoology.

Breakfast and lunch for January 18-21 can be picked up at Newberry Middle School, Mid-Carolina High School, or Whitmire Community School between the hours of 10:30 am – 1:00 pm each day.

The district said in a press release, " We recognize that a shift of this nature impacts families and child-care, and of course, classroom instruction. However, it has become necessary as we struggle to maintain regular operations due to the high number of student and staff absences as a result of Covid-19."

The press release says that the district hopes to return to in-person learning on Monday January 24 and will let parents and faulty know by Friday January 21.

The district says If your student is currently quarantined or isolated, this shift will not impact the length of the quarantine as told to them by the school nurse.