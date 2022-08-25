Richland 2, City of Columbia partner to offer high school students paid work experience

PremieR2Career would provide opportunity for high school students age 16 and over to get work experience while still in school.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new partnership between Richland School District Two and the City of Columbia will provide opportunities for paid work experiences for students aged 16-18.

Officials with the city and the school district signed a Memorandum of Understanding Wednesday morning establishing the PremieR2Career program. The City of Columbia will hire students in jobs throughout various departments within city government, giving them the opportunity to gain work experience while still in school before heading off to college or into the job market.

The program is open to all students over the age of 16. Interested students will fill out an application which will be vetted by their school Career Development Facilitators or Work-Based Learning Coordinators. While the student's grade point average (GPA) will be considered, it will not be the only deciding factor determining participation in the program.

Recommended students will be able to go through mock interviews with representatives from the City of Columbia Human Resources department, and after receiving feedback, will be able to interview with hiring managers.

As of late August, the following departments within the City of Columbia are participating in the program: