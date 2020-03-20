COLUMBIA, S.C. — Bored of surfing the channels or binging your new show? Richland Library has free online resources, including books, magazine and music.

With so many adults and kids stuck at home, Richland Library has new ways to support, learning, creating, and sharing.

According to Richland Library, wi-fi at all of their library locations (except Richland Library Sandhills) remains active. Residents can access the internet from the parking lot in 12 of it's library locations.

Library cards are free for Richland County, SC residents and property owners, and $65 a year for most others, according to their website.

People can also use their Richland Library card to access digital resources, including:

eBooks and eAudiobooks with Overdrive & CloudLibrary

eMagazines with RB Digital and Flipster

Music with Freegal

Movies & TV Shows with hoopla or Kanopy

The library is also making recommendations on Twitter with the hashtag #365DaysOfBooks daily, and #AskALibrarian generates personalized picks from 12 - 1 p.m., Thursdays.

For parents, educators, caregivers and homeschoolers, there is a Facebook page where you can access educational resources, including tips and tricks.

There are also virtual resources, such as Homework Help via Tutor.com and Animated Books, eAudiobooks, and activities for kids via TumbleBook Library.

Richland Library says their staff is also curating online content for residents, including the following.

Richland Library is responding to questions via phone, by calling any library location, and online from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mondays - Fridays. Meanwhile, the latest updates, regarding library operations, are available at richlandlibrary.com or through our social media channels.